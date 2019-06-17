Water scarcity grips Odisha's Balangir

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Scarcity of drinking water has assumed alarming proportions in villages of at least seven blocks of the district.

Water level in the villages is at an all-time low. The situation is worse in Bongomunda, Turekela, Khaprakhol, Saintala, Loisingha and Titilagarh blocks where ponds have dried up.

People of Bhalumunda village, home to around 600 households, are drawing water from a single tube well even as other water bodies in the area have dried up.

Similar is the situation in Badbanki, Chaulsukha, Kandei and other villages of Turekela block.

Jatin Patra of Belpada block said severe heat wave along with water scarcity and power cuts have made life miserable for people.

Executive Engineer of RWSS Sarat Kumar Satpathy said the gram panchayats have been empowered to take decisions to deal with water scarcity.

He said the defunct tube wells in rural areas are being repaired and drinking water provided to the villages through tankers by the panchayats.