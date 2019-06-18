Ahead of Rath Yatra in Odisha, Lords retire to Anasar Ghar for fortnight

Rajkumar Mohanty By

Express News Service

PURI: The rituals for world famous Rath Yatra started rolling with the grand celebration of Deba Snana Purnima at Jagannath temple in Puri on Monday.

The Trinity were attired with Haati Besha on Snana Mandap of the temple on the occasion.

The day started with Mangalarpan ritual after which Daita servitors brought the deities out of the temple in ceremonial ‘pahandi’ at 5.20 am to the Snana Mandap, an elevated platform in the temple complex overlooking Badadanda and settled the Trinity on the altar along with the idol of Lord Sudarshan. Pahandi was completed by 7.40 am.

On Sunday night, huge platform ladders were fixed to the Ratnasinghasana on the Snana mandap to facilitate movement of the deities in ‘pahandi’.

Priests performed ‘Mangal Arati’ at 8.45 am followed by ‘Roshoma’, ‘Abakash’ and Surya puja which were completed by 10.45 am. Priests consecrated 108 pitchers of aromatic water before being used for bathing the deities.

Three sets of servitors accorded the deities the ceremonial bath. While 18 pitchers were used for bathing Lord Sudarshan, 22 were used for Devi Subhadra, 33 for Lord Balabhadra and 35 pitchers for Lord Jagannath.

The ritual began at about 1.20 pm and ended by 2.40 pm. Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb came from his palace riding a decorated palanquin called Mehana and performed Chherapahanra - ceremonial sweeping of the altar with a gold broom - which was completed by 3.10 pm.

Soon after, three sets of servitors took 40 minutes to fix the giant elephant attires of the three deities, popularly known as Hati Besha.

The attires were fashioned from thermocol. Sahan Mela (public darshan) was allowed till late night.

Thereafter, deities were escorted to Anasar Ghar (sick house) by the Daita servitors in ‘pahandi’ where they would be treated for fever as it is believed that they suffer from fever after the elaborate bath.

They will be treated by the temple Vaidya (physician), who will administer herbal medicines and keep the deities on the diet of dry food and fruit for a fortnight.

Public ‘darshan’ will remain closed for 15 days and the deities would reappear a day before Rath Yatra in their youthful form known as ‘Nabajouban darshan’ on July 2.

Elaborate security arrangements were made with deployment of 42 platoons of police in the city. District Magistrate Balwant Singh and temple chief administrator PK Mahapatra were present.

In another development, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) installed new idols of Jai and Vijay, the guarding deities at the Lions gate on Monday.

The old idols, which were damaged in the violence that broke out outside the temple on October 3 last year over queue system, were uprooted in the impact of cyclone Fani.

Superintending Engineer of ASI Arun Kumar Mullick and temple core committee members were present.

Snana Purnima celebrated

Snana Purnima was celebrated in temples of Lord Jagannath across Jajpur and Sabara Srikhetra in Koraput.

Idols of the three deities were brought out of the sanctum sanctorum of the temples to Snana Mandap by the servitors in ‘pahandi’ and ceremonially bathed and decorated in Haati Besha.

The rituals were carried out in temples across Jajpur town, Dasarathapur, Haripur, Chandipur, Icchapur, Naguan, Mirzapur, Madhupurgarh, Narasinghpur, Brahamabarada, Bhalukhai-Jaraka, Sukinda, Chhatia, Bari, Bahadalapur, Jenapur and Talagarh in the district.