Home States Odisha

Bengal doctors strike: Rourkela doctors boycott services

Doctors of government and private hospitals in Rourkela joined the nationwide strike of Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday.

Published: 18th June 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors staging protest in Rourkela on Monday.

Doctors staging protest in Rourkela on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Doctors of government and private hospitals joined the nationwide strike of Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday.

They suspended non-emergency medical services at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) and private hospitals and healthcare institutions across the city in protest against the attack on junior doctors of NRS Medical College and Hospital (NRSMCH), Kolkata, a week back.

ALSO READ: Shutdown of Cuttack's SCB Medical college OPDs on June 17 give patients tough time

Members of the Rourkela city branch of IMA and IMA-Medical Student Network (IMA-MSN) took out a protest march from the IMA premises at the RGH campus which culminated at the office of the Rourkela ADM where they submitted a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister.

Doctors in the memorandum signed by IMA’s RCB president RK Dutta and secretary Debadutta Mohapatra, condemned the assault on doctors and demanded enactment of a Central legislation to protect doctors and health institutions.

At the Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital (SDHH), doctors resorted to symbolic protest by wearing of black badges but did not disrupt medical services, informed Sundargarh Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dilip Sarangi. 

Government-run health institutions in the periphery areas of Sundargarh district functioned normally.

In Koraput district, healthcare was hit with local doctors joining the nationwide strike.

Wearing black badges, they boycotted their duty in outdoors of 16 government hospitals throughout the district. They only attended emergency cases in the indoors.

Koraput CDMO DB Tripathy said patients were only treated in casualty and emergency wards in different hospital on priority basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha doctors strike Rourkela doctors strike Bengal doctors strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp