Odisha government launches three-month drive to create awareness on vector-borne diseases

BHUBANESWAR: The state government launched a three-month drive to create awareness among people about vector and water-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue and diarrhoea on June 17.

Launching the drive, Health and Family Welfare Secretary Pramod Kumar Meherda flagged off a campaign van and released information sheet and booklet to be distributed among the public during the campaign.

Health officials said the department will involve other departments, including Panchayati Raj, Drinking Water and Sanitation, School and Mass Education, Women and Child Welfare and Industries departments in the drive to make it a success.

Ananganwadi workers, Gaon Kalyan Samitis, ASHA karmis and teachers will also be roped in.