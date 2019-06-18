Odisha Inspector suspended over ‘custodial’ death

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The inspector of Kosagumuda police station, Puspendu Sagar was on Monday placed under suspension by DGP RP Sharma pending inquiry into the alleged custodial death of a person.

Sagar is accused of not following legal formalities while raiding a weekly market where cock-fight and gambling were going on and detaining two persons in at Khudigud village under Kodinga police limits in Nabarangpur district on Saturday.

The two, Gobardhan Bindhani and Komulu Harijan of Badapanjariaguda village, were allegedly beaten up mercilessly by the police before being admitted in Kosagumuda primary health centre (PHC).

One of the detainees Gobardhan died while being shifted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam after being referred by medical officer of Kosagumuda PHC which led to law and order situation on Sunday.

When villagers came to know about the death, they entered the Kodinga police station premises and ransacked it.

Sagar, former inspector-in-charge of Kosagumuda police station, was holding additional charge of Kodinga police station.

Mortal remains of Gobardhan was consigned to flames in his native Badpanjariguda village amid tight security on Monday.

The body reached district headquarters hospital in Koraput from Visakhapatnam and postmortem conducted in presence of Koraput DIG Himansu Lal on Sunday night.

Villagers have demanded compensation from the state government for the kin of the deceased and stringent action against the police officers involved.

The district administration has so far provided Rs 20,000 to Gobardhan’s family from the Red Cross funds. With tension prevailing in Kodinga, Dabugaon and Kosagumuda areas over the issue, police forces have been deployed to avert law and order situation.

The DIG said the situation is under control. Meanwhile, the district unit of Congress has condemned the alleged custodial death and constituted a five-member committee to inquire into the incident.

