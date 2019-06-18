Home States Odisha

Odisha's Baripada police face anger from locals after double murder

Police personnel surrounded by angry locals at Khuntapal village.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension ran high in Moroda area here on Monday after a 50-year-old man hacked his wife and mother-in-law to death at Khuntapal village under Chikitamati panchayat. 

The accused was identified as Purna Chandra Mahanta and the deceased are 41-year-old Mamata Mahanta and her mother Sumati Mahanta (60).

Following the incident, angry villagers manhandled the police personnel, who had gone to Khuntapal for investigation, and vandalised their vehicle, accusing them of not taking timely action against Purna despite a complaint lodged against him by his wife and mother-in-law.

On Sunday, Mamata and Sumati had given a written complaint to Moroda police against Purna for physically and mentally torturing them.

However, the police reportedly did not receive their complaint.

After being turned away by the cops, Mamata and her mother had taken shelter in a neighbour’s house fearing the wrath of Purna.

At around 6.30 am in the morning, the accused turned up at the place with an axe and hacked the duo to death.

Sources said Purna suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair. 

Had the cops taken the complaint seriously, the crime would not have taken place, said villagers.

Accusing the cops of negligence, irate locals detained the police personnel who had come to the village to probe the incident. They also demanded immediate compensation for the family of the deceased.

The villagers released the police personnel after Additional SP Abhimanyu Nayak rushed to the spot and assured them of taking action against the cops involved in the incident.

SP Awinash Kumar said Sankar Murmu, a sentry, has been suspended and action will also be taken against police officers for neglect in the case.

The accused has been arrested under Section 302 of the IPC. He will be produced in Baripada SDJM Court on Tuesday, the SP added.

