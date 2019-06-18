Revised Parivesh portal to benefit Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has incorporated new elements in its web portal PARIVESH including application forms, to get a clear picture on proposals received by it or the State Level Environment Impact Committees from project proponents and expedite the process of their clearance.

Sources said the move will benefit the State in terms of expediting the implementation of projects that are mired in lack of clarity and absence of required clearances or non-extension of the clearances from the Ministry.

The Ministry has decided to incorporate six new application forms such as application for amendment of Terms of Reference (ToR), three applications for environment clearance regarding amendment, transfers and extension of validity and two applications for extension of validity and transfer of ToR.

PARIVESH has been developed for online submission and monitoring of proposals submitted by proponents for seeking Environment, Forest, Wildlife and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearances from Central, State and district-level authorities.