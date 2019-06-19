Home States Odisha

Citizens’ body seeks green belt in Odisha's Sambalpur

Industrialisation coupled with increase in number of vehicles is the reason behind the rise in mercury level in Sambalpur.

The green belt being developed at Mundoghat in Sambalpur.

The green belt being developed at Mundoghat in Sambalpur. ( Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A group of citizens under the aegis of Sambalpur Forum called on district Collector Subham Saxena seeking development of a green belt over 33 per cent area in the city to check the rising temperature during summer.

In a memorandum, the forum members said that Sambalpur is the commercial and cultural hub of western Odisha and one of the important business centres of the state.

However, temperature in the city, which has a population of around four lakh, is witnessing a rise with every passing year during the summer. 

Such is the situation that even 45 degree Celsius is considered normal here, they said. 

Industrialisation coupled with increase in number of vehicles is the reason behind the rise in mercury level.

Hence, it is the need of the hour to control the temperature by adopting green and natural methods, the memorandum stated.

Since the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) for Greater Sambalpur is yet to be prepared, it is possible to create a green belt over 33 per cent area in the city, said the forum members.

The CDP, which envisages development of the city, is being prepared by Gujarat Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation (GITCO). 

It covers Sambalpur, Burla and Hirakud besides villages of Dhankauda, Rengali and Maneswar blocks.

A total of 507.83 sq km area has been covered under the CDP.

Member of the Forum Mukesh Jariwal said as 54 villages of 12 gram panchayats have been merged with Sambalpur under the Municipal Corporation, it would not be difficult for the district administration to develop a green belt.

