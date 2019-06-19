Criminal arrested after encounter with police in Odisha's Balangir

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A dreaded criminal Sitaram Rana was arrested following an encounter with police in Balangir district on Tuesday.

On a tip-off about Rana hiding in Duhel, Puintala police raided the village in the morning.

Seeing the police officers, Rana opened fire at them and attempted to flee the village on a motorcycle. Police retaliated and Rana sustained bullet injury on his left leg.

When he fell down from the motorcycle, police overpowered him.

He was admitted to District Headquarters Hospital in Balangir and then shifted to VIMSAR in Burla for further treatment.

Rana is involved in several criminal cases under Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh and Kalahandi police limits.

Balangir SDPO Srimant Barik said police have launched a drive to arrest wanted criminals and history-sheeters in the district.