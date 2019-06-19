Home States Odisha

Criminal arrested after encounter with police in Odisha's Balangir

Sitaram Rana is involved in several criminal cases under Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh and Kalahandi police limits.

Published: 19th June 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A dreaded criminal Sitaram Rana was arrested following an encounter with police in Balangir district on Tuesday.

On a tip-off about Rana hiding in Duhel, Puintala police raided the village in the morning.

Seeing the police officers, Rana opened fire at them and attempted to flee the village on a motorcycle. Police retaliated and Rana sustained bullet injury on his left leg.

When he fell down from the motorcycle, police overpowered him.

He was admitted to District Headquarters Hospital in Balangir and then shifted to VIMSAR in Burla for further treatment.

Rana is involved in several criminal cases under Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh and Kalahandi police limits.

Balangir SDPO Srimant Barik said police have launched a drive to arrest wanted criminals and history-sheeters in the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha crimes Odisha crime cases Balangir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp