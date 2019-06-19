Devotees make beeline for Nemalo's Padmabana Pitha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: More than one lakh devotees thronged Padmabana Pitha at Nemalo, about 40 km from here, to seek blessings of the famed prophet Pancha Sakha Mahapurusha Achyutananda Das.

Devotees observed Sunya Samadhi Divas of the holy saint at the shrine, which houses the tomb of 16th century poet.

The sleepy village of Nemalo in Cuttack district gains prominence on the occasion of Jyestha Purnima when the Snana Purnima of Lord Jagannath and His siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra is celebrated.

According to a legend, Achyutananda had gone to witness Mahasnana Utsav, the bathing ceremony of Jagannath, where he was assaulted because he was a ‘Gaudiya Baishnab’.

Pained over the incident, Lord Jagannath had assured Achyutananda to visit Padmabana Pitha on Snana Purnima. Both Hindus and Muslims worship the tomb here.

On the sidelines of Sunya Samadhi Divas of the saint, a Balimela or fair is also being organised on the bank of river Chitroptala.

Bhajans, kirtans and religious discourses went on throughout the night and Pedi Bhoga prepared by the Chari Baithaka was distributed.

His successors visit the tomb for their share of Kotha Bhoga.