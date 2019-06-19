NEST 2019 results: Kanha Jain is Odisha topper

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Kanha Jain of the Capital has emerged Odisha topper in the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019, results of which were announced on June 18.

Apart from Kanha, 21 more students from the state have secured ranks among top-100.

The results of NEST, the pan-India test jointly conducted by NISER and UM-DAE CEBS, Mumbai, were announced on the test’s website earlier in the day.

Those clearing NEST are eligible for admission to the five-year Integrated MSc programme of the institutions of NISER and UM-DAE CEBS, Mumbai.

A total of 1,779 candidates successfully made it to the merit list this year.

NEST-2019 was conducted on June 1 at 125 centres in 84 cities and towns across the country.

Like previous years, maximum number of applicants were from Odisha followed by Kerala.

These two states alone saw around 23,000 applicants. Pranoy De of West Bengal is all India topper.

“After declaration of results, the dates for counselling will be announced on NEST website soon,” said Prof Himansu Sekhar Biswal, Chief Coordinator of NEST-2019.

The registration for 2019-20 academic session will be done on July 23 and classes will commence on July 26, said NISER Prof Pranay Swain.