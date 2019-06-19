NH widening delay adds to commuters’ woes in Odisha's Rayagada

Home States Odisha

A stretch of Kailashkota ghat near Mukundpur in Rayagada district.

A stretch of Kailashkota ghat near Mukundpur in Rayagada district. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Delay in widening 30 km stretch of NH-326 has added to commuters woes in Rayagada district. 

The 5.5 km road at Kailashkota ghat near Mukundpur within 29.75 km stretch on the highway has become a death trap for commuters.

Number of accidents occurring on the ghat road is on the rise from the last one year.

The NHAI had entered into agreement with Patil Constructions, a Hyderabad-based construction firm, on September 9, 2015.

Work order was given to the firm on November 2 for widening of 86-km of NH-326 from  Boipariguda in Koraput and Malkangiri town including 29.75 km from Amlabhatta Junction to Tandikona Chowk in Rayagada town.

The widening project was to be completed by November 2017 but the deadline was further extended to May 31, 2018. However, work has not been completed so far.

The construction firm roped in a private contractor to widen the ghat road and work was started last year.

The contractor started cutting the ghat road and dug up the entire stretch but due to non-payment of dues, he stopped work. 

As stone chips and iron rods required for construction of a culvert on the ghat and widening it were dumped on the road, commuting on the stretch has become difficult for people, often leading to accidents. 

Executive Engineer of NHAI, Ajay Kumar Mohanty said the construction firm has been asked to restart the NH work and complete it at the earliest.

The pending payments, he said, will be cleared soon and legal action would be taken against the firm if it further delays the work.

