Home States Odisha

Odisha jawan Ajit Kumar Sahoo martyred in Pulwama IED blast

Ajit Kumar Sahoo had sustained injuries in an IED blast carried out by militants on June 17, he succumbed to his injuries on June 18.

Published: 19th June 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Bomb blast

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A pall of gloom descended on Badasuanla village of Kamakshynagar after news about death of local lad and army jawan Ajit Kumar Sahoo at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir reached here on Tuesday. 

Sahoo had sustained injuries in an IED blast carried out by militants on Monday. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Thousands of people thronged the village to console the grief-stricken family of the martyr.

ALSO READ: JeM militant whose car was used in Pulwama attack, killed in Anantnag encounter

According to family members, Sahoo had last talked to his parents over phone at around 4 pm on Monday.  Kamakshyanagar Sub-Collector Bishnu Acharya also rushed to the village and met  the bereaved family.

District Emergency Officer Sasank Sekhar Mishra said Sahoo’s mortal remains will reach Bhubaneswar at 7 am on Wednesday and later, brought to Badasuanla.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Pulwama IED Blast Ajit Kumar Sahoo pulwama

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp