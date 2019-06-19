Odisha jawan Ajit Kumar Sahoo martyred in Pulwama IED blast

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A pall of gloom descended on Badasuanla village of Kamakshynagar after news about death of local lad and army jawan Ajit Kumar Sahoo at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir reached here on Tuesday.

Sahoo had sustained injuries in an IED blast carried out by militants on Monday. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Indian Army: Havildar Amarjeet Kumar (pic 1) & Naik Ajit Kumar Sahoo (pic 2) who were injured in an IED blast at Arihal, Pulwama yesterday, succumbed to their injuries, today. pic.twitter.com/96wWS7tOc3 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

Thousands of people thronged the village to console the grief-stricken family of the martyr.

ALSO READ: JeM militant whose car was used in Pulwama attack, killed in Anantnag encounter

According to family members, Sahoo had last talked to his parents over phone at around 4 pm on Monday. Kamakshyanagar Sub-Collector Bishnu Acharya also rushed to the village and met the bereaved family.

District Emergency Officer Sasank Sekhar Mishra said Sahoo’s mortal remains will reach Bhubaneswar at 7 am on Wednesday and later, brought to Badasuanla.