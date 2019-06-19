Home States Odisha

Power woes for Berhampur's MKCG hospital patients

The MKCG Medical College and Hospital caters to the health care needs of people from the southern districts of the state.

Published: 19th June 2019 06:53 AM

MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur

MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  The MKCG Medical College and Hospital caters to the health care needs of people from the southern districts of the state.

However, the hospital is yet to have a dedicated power supply line owing to which long power cuts are a common occurrence here.

On Tuesday, patients of the Medicine ward had to suffer for two hours in the heat due to power cut. The ward, which was shifted to the new multi-storey building in 2010, does not have generator connection.

The hospital has 13 diesel generator sets but only a single operator to run it. This often leads to problems while operating the sets. 

Sources said the medical college had deposited Rs 3 crore with Southco around a decade back for a dedicated electricity supply line.

Besides, it also pays electricity bill of around Rs 27 lakh per month for its old and new buildings.

Meanwhile, Southco officials shifted the blame on Gridco for frequent power cuts. They said the hospital authorities have already been asked to pay more for setting up dedicated power sub-stations. 

