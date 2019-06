By Express News Service

JEYPORE: At least four persons were killed and three seriously injured when a bus rammed into an autorickshaw near Aunli village under Borrigumma police limits on June 18.

The bus was proceeding to Berhampur from Nabarangpur when its driver tried to overtake an auto. He lost control over the vehicle and hit the three-wheeler.

Four passengers in the auto were killed on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

Another passenger of the bus was also injured.