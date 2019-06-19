SIT focus on change in laws on black money

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the black money trail, discussed measures to bring changes in laws to curb the menace.

At a meeting held at the residence of SIT Vice-Chairman Justice Arijit Pasayat here on Tuesday, discussions were held on how the black money menace can be checked and measures required for bringing back black money from abroad.

The officials also reviewed the progress of probe into chit fund scam and chalked out strategies to curb the menace by maintaining multi-agency coordination.

“Use of black money was rampant during general elections and cash amounting to Rs 3,800 crore was seized. There is a need to make changes in law to curb the offence,” informed Justice Pasayat after the meeting.

While the Income Tax Department has been instructed to conduct a detailed probe to ascertain the source of black money, advice has also been sought from Election Commission of India (ECI) on how to initiate legal action and deal with the seized money, said Justice Pasayat.

Expressing concern over increasing economic offences, the SIT Vice-Chairman said 15,000 to 16,000 economic offence cases have been pending in the court for more 10 to 12 years.

“There is an absolute need for establishment of special courts to deal with the economic offences. The SIT has already advised for establishment of special courts,” he said.

Stating that SIT has got some vital information about accumulation of black money abroad, Justice Pasayat said SIT would submit its seventh interim report on black money within a couple of months.

Several senior officials of the Income Tax Department, Central Bureau of Investigation, Vigilance Department, Crime Branch, Enforcement Directorate and police department were present.