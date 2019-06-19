Home States Odisha

Youth arrested for misbehaving with woman in Odisha's Narapada

21-year-old accused Susanta Kumar Jena allegedly misbehaved with her while she was returning home from the village temple on June 17.

Published: 19th June 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A youth was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a 20-year-old woman in Narapada village under Panikoili police limits on June 18.

As per the complaint filed by the victim, the 21-year-old accused Susanta Kumar Jena allegedly misbehaved with her while she was returning home from the village temple on June 17.

When the woman raised an alarm, Susanta thrashed her and fled as locals rushed to the spot.

Susanta was forwarded to the local court and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.

In another case, Mitu Tarai was arrested for thrashing a minor girl in Marizitapur village under Jenapur police station limits.  

Police said a 15-year-old girl of Marizitapur village was having ‘gup chup’ on  Hingula temple premises on Sunday when Mitu passed lewd comments at her. When the minor girl objected, he allegedly beat her up.

Later, the victim’s father filed a complaint with the police. 

Basing on the complaint, police arrested the accused and forwarded him to the local court. He was remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Narapada Odisha crimes Odisha crime cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp