Youth arrested for misbehaving with woman in Odisha's Narapada

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A youth was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a 20-year-old woman in Narapada village under Panikoili police limits on June 18.

As per the complaint filed by the victim, the 21-year-old accused Susanta Kumar Jena allegedly misbehaved with her while she was returning home from the village temple on June 17.

When the woman raised an alarm, Susanta thrashed her and fled as locals rushed to the spot.

Susanta was forwarded to the local court and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.

In another case, Mitu Tarai was arrested for thrashing a minor girl in Marizitapur village under Jenapur police station limits.

Police said a 15-year-old girl of Marizitapur village was having ‘gup chup’ on Hingula temple premises on Sunday when Mitu passed lewd comments at her. When the minor girl objected, he allegedly beat her up.

Later, the victim’s father filed a complaint with the police.

Basing on the complaint, police arrested the accused and forwarded him to the local court. He was remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.