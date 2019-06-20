Home States Odisha

Broadband connectivity for 2,925 gram panchayats in Odisha

The Chief Secretary asked IT department to cover all Odisha government institutions at block and GP level in phase-II connectivity.

Published: 20th June 2019 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Internet of things

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After missing several deadlines to provide broadband connectivity to all the gram panchayats (GPs), the state government has taken up 2,925 more GPs for laying optical fibre under BharatNet phase-II programme. 

“Under phase-I of this project, 3,810 GPs and 181 blocks were taken up. So far, 2,094 GPs have been made service ready and handed over to BSNL for connection. Fibre-based internet connectivity has been operationalised in 231 panchayats,” said Principal Secretary Electronics and Information Technology CJ Venugopal.

Taking a review of the progress at a meeting of the State Level Implementation Committee, Chief Secretary AP Padhi directed OPTCL to complete the survey work for phase-II by end of June.

Phase-II will be executed under the State level model on Aerial optical fibre cable (OFC) to be laid along 33 KV, 11 KV and low transmission (LT) electrical lines from block to gram panchayat.

Earlier, it was scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2019. 

Padhi asked authorities of BSNL and Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) to expedite service connection to GPs where optical fibre has already been laid in phase-I of BharatNet programme.

Energy Secretary and CMD, OPTCL Hemant Sharma informed the meeting that survey work is underway and 2,771 GPs and 2.8 lakh pole locations have been surveyed and geo-tagged. 

The Chief Secretary asked IT department to cover all Government institutions at block and GP level in phase-II connectivity.

Development Commissioner Asit Tripathy advised BSNL and BBNL to do effective arrangements at ground level for ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and proper maintenance of the infrastructure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha gram panchayats Odisha gram panchayats internet connectivity BharatNet phase 2 programme
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp