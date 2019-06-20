Corporate houses to employ skilled youth in Odisha

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Jagatsinghpur district administration has stepped up efforts to facilitate jobs for youths trained under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY).

Project Director of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Brajgopal Acharya held a meeting on June 19 with the representatives of Paradip Port Trust (PPT), Paradeep Phosphate Ltd (PPL), IFFCO, JSW Steel Limited, local stevedores and hotels, and urged them to provide jobs to the skilled youths.

Acharya informed that seven organisations have been engaged as Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs) to impart skill training to unemployed youths in the district.

During the current financial year, it has been targeted to provide skill training and employment to 1058 youths.

The PIAs have been imparting training in accounting and back office, retail business, hospitality and hotel management, customer care services, fitter, wielder etc, he said.

During the meeting, the corporate houses have expressed their willingness to employ the trained youths in their companies.

However, they requested the administration to provide industry-specific skill training to youths, so that they can easily hire them.