Drains remain clogged in Odisha's Paradip

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The fear of waterlogging during monsoon looms large in Paradip as most of its drains remain clogged.

There are several drains that originate from Badapadia and terminate at the river creek near Madhuban. Besides, Taladanda canal too flows through the town.

Every year, during monsoon, people, especially those residing in slums, have a tough time due to waterlogging.

Indiscriminate dumping of waste has clogged the drains and the problem is acute on the stretch of Taladanda canal from Paradip entrance gate to Atharbanki.

Numerous business establishments function near the canal and the effluents, including plastic, dumped by them has emerged as a cause of concern for the civic body as the stagnant water has become breeding of mosquitoes.

A resident of the town, Prafulla Patnaik, said the drains have not been cleaned for years owing to which wastewater often overflows to the roads in the town during monsoon.

Executive Officer of Paradip Municipality Dillip Kumar Mohanty said the civic body has been conducting awareness campaigns to dissuade people from dumping plastic waste in the drains.

He said an elaborate cleaning drive has been started by the Municipality to clear all drains in the port town.