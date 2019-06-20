Home States Odisha

Faced with protests, JSW decides to not conduct survey without prior permission from Odisha villagers 

After Posco called off its project, the 2,700-acre land was allotted to JSW by the state government last year.

JSW

The logo of JSW is seen on the company's headquarters in Mumbai, India. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Faced with protests, JSW Steel Limited on June 18 agreed not to conduct survey for setting up of its plant on land which was originally earmarked for the Posco project. 

The company had started an environment survey through GPS, soil testing and other means in Gobindpur, Dhinkia and Gadakujang panchayats last week.

However, the residents of the peripheral villages protested the move and snatched the survey equipment from the company’s workers.

Later, the villagers under the banner of Nabeghar Forest Committee and Balishai Forest Committee held a meeting in Nuagaon village in the presence of JSW officials.

Company officials agreed that no survey would be conducted without the permission of residents of the peripheral villages.  

The villagers are demanding compensation for the land acquired from them for the Posco project. 

They said as many as 5,000 betel vine workers were rendered jobless after their land was acquired by the State Government for the Posco project.  

The villagers said the betel vine workers were promised sustenance allowance of Rs 2,500 along with 20 per cent of the compensation paid to the vineyard owners.

However, they are yet to get financial assistance. 

Comments

