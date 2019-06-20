Koraput administration begins survey to identify those who lost lands to NALCO plant

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: After much delay, Koraput administration started a survey to identify the affected villagers who had lost their lands for NALCO plant at Ambagaon in Semiliguda block on June 18.

A team of revenue officials has been engaged for the survey work and a list of land losers will be submitted to the NALCO authorities soon to rehabilitate them.

The survey is likely to be completed within four days.

Earlier, the villagers of Ambagaon, which lies in the periphery of NALCO’s alumina plant, had stalled the boundary wall work demanding employment and peripheral development.

Since 2016, villagers have been protesting the construction of the boundary wall to press their demands of employment.

When the company started the work again recently, villagers stopped it stating that Nalco has neglected peripheral development.