Home States Odisha

Koraput administration begins survey to identify those who lost lands to NALCO plant

A team of revenue officials has been engaged for the survey work and a list of land losers will be submitted to the NALCO authorities soon to rehabilitate them.

Published: 20th June 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

NALCO Chairman Tapan Kumar Chand

NALCO Chairman Tapan Kumar Chand (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  After much delay, Koraput administration started a survey to identify the affected villagers who had lost their lands for NALCO plant at Ambagaon in Semiliguda block on June 18. 

A team of revenue officials has been engaged for the survey work and a list of land losers will be submitted to the NALCO authorities soon to rehabilitate them.

ALSO READ: Impasse over Nalco boundary wall work continues in Odisha's Ambagaon

The survey is likely to be completed within four days.

Earlier, the villagers of Ambagaon, which lies in the periphery of NALCO’s alumina plant, had stalled the boundary wall work demanding employment and peripheral development. 

Since 2016, villagers have been protesting the construction of the boundary wall to press their demands of employment.

When the company started the work again recently, villagers stopped it stating that Nalco has neglected peripheral development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Koraput Nalco Nalco plants Odisha
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp