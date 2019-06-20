Man arrested for raping minor daughter in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 45-year-old man was arrested by Binjharpur police for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter in Rudrapur village on June 19.

The accused, a father of two, was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by his wife and the victim’s mother on June 18.

Police said the man allegedly raped his daughter, a student of Class X in his house on June 17.

When his wife protested, he allegedly thrashed her as a result of which she sustained grievous injuries.

“As per the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, he threatened the minor with dire consequences before committing the crime. When the victim’s mother objected to it, she was beaten up by the accused,” said Binjharpur IIC Shiba Charan Behera.

He said the man had been sexually abusing the minor for the last couple of months.

A case was registered against the accused and he was arrested under various sections of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police said medical examination of the accused and the victim was conducted and the latter’s statement recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on Wednesday.

The man was forwarded to the local court and later remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.