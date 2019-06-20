Mineral exploration in Odisha crippled by manpower crisis

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Acute shortage of technical staff in the Directorates of Mines and Geology has severely hit mineral exploration activities in the state which occupies an important position in terms of natural wealth and production.

Even after the restructuring of cadre in the Directorate of Geology last year, more than 60 per cent of the sanctioned strength is still lying vacant.

Huge vacancies in various ranks in both the Directorates have taken a toll on mineral exploration programmes.

The Directorate of Geology, which plays a key role in mineral exploration, has been headless for nearly a year while the Director of Mines, who retired a year back, is awaiting third extension.

Of the total sanctioned strength of 644 in the Directorate of Geology, only 250 staff are in position leaving 394 posts vacant.

“Geological exploration assumes paramount importance to find out occurrences of minerals. The manpower crisis in the Directorate has had a telling effect on exploration activities. As a result, the State could only auction five mineral blocks including three iron ore ones after amendment of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 in 2015,” a senior geologist said.

A large number of mining leases, which have no reliable prospecting reports, have been taken over by the government after the amended MMDR Act came into effect in 2015. Further exploration of these mines is not possible due to acute shortage of surveyors, who are the key personnel in survey works.

“Mining survey is teamwork and surveyor plays an important role.

Only four surveyors are in position against a sanctioned strength of 25. The Government is not bothered to fill up the posts despite repeated reminders from the Directorate,” said sources preferring not to be named.

A report submitted by the Directorate of Geology to the state government said only 53 men are in position in Group-A category against a sanctioned strength of 212.

The vacancy position in Group-B is 81 while the sanctioned posts are 156. As many as 136 out of 218 sanctioned posts in Group-C are lying vacant.

The Directorate has six zonal survey offices at Koraput, Keonjhar, Berhampur, Balangir, Dhenkanal and Sambalpur.

Each zonal office is to be headed by a Joint Director of Geology.

Except Balangir, the rest five offices are headed by junior officers.

Against the sanctioned nine Joint Director posts, only three officers are in position. Two of them are posted in the Directorate here while one is working at Balangir.

The State Government had set up the Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation (OMEC) in 2015 with the objective to expand exploration activities.

However, the Corporation is yet to take off.

Similar is the fate of the newly created Directorate of Steel which has only five hired personnel without any clear outline of assignment or objective, the sources added.

Staff crunch