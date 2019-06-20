Home States Odisha

Odisha BJP slams state government for failing to keep tab on political killings

A meeting of the state BJP office-bearers presided over by Samir Mohanty blamed the ruling BJD for the murder of Sushant Nayak, son of former Pandiripada sarpanch.

Published: 20th June 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty

Odisha BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty (Photo| facebook/ Samir Mohanty)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state BJP on June 19 slammed Odisha government for the deteriorating law and order situation and its failure to check political murders even after the General Election.

A meeting of the State BJP office-bearers presided over by party vice-president Samir Mohanty blamed the ruling BJD for the murder of Sushant Nayak, son of former sarpanch of Pandiripada panchayat Dandapani Nayak, at Polasara in Ganjam district on Tuesday.

The party condemned the police excesses on an elderly lady of Kodinga village in Nabarangpur district. The old woman is reported to have died in police custody.

The state government has failed miserably in rehabilitation and restoration works in cyclone Fani-affected districts.

Power and drinking water supply has not been restored in many areas of Puri district even after more than one and half months of the cyclone, said party spokesperson Golak Mohapatra.

Mohapatra said the party will undertake a massive membership drive from July 6.

It has been decided to enrol more than 10 lakh members before organisational elections of the party, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha BJP Odisha government Odisha political killings political murders Odisha Samir Mohanty
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp