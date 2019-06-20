Odisha BJP slams state government for failing to keep tab on political killings

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state BJP on June 19 slammed Odisha government for the deteriorating law and order situation and its failure to check political murders even after the General Election.

A meeting of the State BJP office-bearers presided over by party vice-president Samir Mohanty blamed the ruling BJD for the murder of Sushant Nayak, son of former sarpanch of Pandiripada panchayat Dandapani Nayak, at Polasara in Ganjam district on Tuesday.

The party condemned the police excesses on an elderly lady of Kodinga village in Nabarangpur district. The old woman is reported to have died in police custody.

The state government has failed miserably in rehabilitation and restoration works in cyclone Fani-affected districts.

Power and drinking water supply has not been restored in many areas of Puri district even after more than one and half months of the cyclone, said party spokesperson Golak Mohapatra.

Mohapatra said the party will undertake a massive membership drive from July 6.

It has been decided to enrol more than 10 lakh members before organisational elections of the party, he added.