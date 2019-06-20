Home States Odisha

Odisha government announces Rs 25 lakh ex gratia for martyred jawan Ajit Kumar Sahoo

Ajit Kumar Sahoo succumbed to his injuries after in an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on June 17.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Expressing grief over the death of Odia jawan Ajit Kumar Sahoo in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh from CMRF for the next of kin of the martyr.

ALSO READ: Odisha jawan Ajit Kumar Sahoo martyred in Pulwama IED blast

In a tweet, the CM said, “Deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Odia Jawan Ajit Kumar Sahoo in an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Salute to the supreme sacrifice of the brave solider; my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family.”

Sahu was martyred in an IED blast at Arihal village in Pulwama. The martyr, who hailed from Badasuanla under Kamakshyanagar in Dhenkanal, had sustained injuries in the blast and succumbed on Tuesday.

