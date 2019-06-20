Odisha government announces Rs 25 lakh ex gratia for martyred jawan Ajit Kumar Sahoo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Expressing grief over the death of Odia jawan Ajit Kumar Sahoo in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh from CMRF for the next of kin of the martyr.

In a tweet, the CM said, “Deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Odia Jawan Ajit Kumar Sahoo in an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Salute to the supreme sacrifice of the brave solider; my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family.”

Sahu was martyred in an IED blast at Arihal village in Pulwama. The martyr, who hailed from Badasuanla under Kamakshyanagar in Dhenkanal, had sustained injuries in the blast and succumbed on Tuesday.