Odisha villagers seek fresh survey over implementation of government schemes

BHAWANIPATNA: Residents of Kharsel under Bhawanipatna block have threatened to lock the panchayat office at Palna protesting lack of implementation of various government schemes.

Apparently, none of the schemes of both state and Centre is implemented in the village as it does not figure in the census of 2011.

Villagers said while carrying out the Census work, the officials concerned conducted survey in all revenue villages in Kalahandi district except Kharsel and 25 more villages.

No steps have been taken to include the villages in the Census list yet, they alleged.

As a result, villagers do not get the benefits of Government schemes including the Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Although villagers have time and again demanded a fresh survey, the officials concerned have not paid heed.

In a memorandum submitted to the ADM, they threatened to close the panchayat office for an indefinite period if their demand for a fresh survey is not met.

Sources in District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) said names of villagers of 25 more villages are also missing from the Census.