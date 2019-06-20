Home States Odisha

Odisha's Jeypore, Borrigumma residents demand end to illegal stone blasting near government school

quarry

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Raising concerns over pollution, residents of Borrigumma and Jeypore blocks have demanded an end to illegal stone blasting in a quarry situated near a government school at Jayantigiri.

Villagers of Khudiguda, Keduguda, Jayantigiri, Deuloguda and Borrigumma alleged that some contractors have been blasting stones illegally in a Government quarry near the Adarsh Vidyalaya (Model school).

While the constant loud and powerful blasts are affecting studies in the school, the dust emanating from the quarry has led to pollution in the area. 

Students are unable to concentrate in classrooms due to the deafening sound of the blasts which also disturb the peaceful ambience of the area.

Apart from environment pollution, the quarry dust poses health hazards to students, complained a resident. 

The Forest department has come up with a plantation near the Adarsh Vidyalaya which has also been affected by the pollution caused by blasting. 

The school is nestled in a picturesque landscape and surrounded by small hills. Now, several stone quarries have illegally mushroomed on these hillocks. 

Setting aside all government norms, contractors are engaged in blasting stones, the residents alleged and demanded intervention of the district administration to put an end to this illegal activity.

Sources said a few months back, two truck drivers died after being trapped in a stone quarry near Telingiri. Earlier, the district administration had banned blasting in stone quarries of the sub-division. 

Jeypore Sub-Collector LN Dalbehera said the district administration has received complaints about stone blasting near the Adarsh Vidyalaya.

The matter will be probed and appropriate action taken, he added.

