Odisha's 'vision 2025' for health care to be ready soon

BHAWANIPATNA: Odisha government will soon come up with a vision document that will lay the roadmap for improving health care standards and making the state surplus of doctors and paramedics by 2025, Health Minister Nabakishore Das said here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the two-day conference of Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers (CDM&PHOs), Das sought proposals from every district on shortcomings in infrastructure, equipment and staff in health facilities.

He assured the state government will provide all support to achieve the goals being incorporated in the vision document.

He advised the doctors to adopt timely-care approach and focus on quality services.

“We are committed to fulfilling the health care needs of people by shifting from the fragmented service delivery approach to a comprehensive agenda for bringing all-around transformation in the sector by 2025,” he said.

The Minister highlighted the achievements of the state government in health sector and asked the CDM&PHOs to ensure proper implementation of the various schemes introduced for health and well-being of the people.

Managing Director of National Health Mission (NHM) Manoj Jhalani reviewed progress of different schemes under NHM on the occasion.

He discussed with district Collectors through video conference and advised them to introduce district-level awards for significant contribution of health care personnel in both preventive and curative care.

Health Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda stressed proper provisioning of free health services from sub-centre level to medical college and hospital level under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.