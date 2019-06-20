OSDMA conducts mock cyclone drill in flood-prone areas of Kendrapara, Angul

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The Odisha State Disaster Mitigation Authority (OSDMA) conducted a mock flood and cyclone drill in natural calamity-prone areas of Kendrapara and Angul districts on June 19.

The OSDMA, 12 years back, had identified as many as 64 sea-side villages of Kendrapara district as prone to flood and cyclone.

OSDMA General Manager Krushna Chandra Bisoi said the mock drill was conducted across the State and respective district administrations.

Government and other agencies participated in it.

He said the objective of the exercise was to create awareness among people on natural calamities.

Bisoi said the mock drill helped enhance preparedness, evaluate response capabilities and improve coordination among all the government and non-government agencies before the onset of monsoon.

In Angul, the mock drill was conducted in all eight blocks of the district. As part of the drill, an event was held at the Collectorate where fire personnel showcased their skills in handling eventualities due to natural calamities.

Angul Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty, ADM Tapan Kumar Satpathy and PD of DRDA A Champatiray were among those present on the occasion.