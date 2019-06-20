Retired Odisha government employee lodges theft complaint

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A retired government employee, 65-year-old Vichitra Nanda Mohapatra, lodged a complaint with Saheed Nagar police alleging broad daylight theft at his house in Kesura area here on Wednesday.

Vichitra’s daughter-in-law Priyambada Mohapatra said nine members of the family including children were present in the house when the incident occurred.

“Family members were taking a nap in the afternoon when some miscreants broke into my brother-in-law Biswa Ranjan’s room through the window.

They decamped with jewellery and other valuables worth over Rs 6 lakh,” she said.

After receiving the complaint, a scientific team was sent to the spot to investigate the matter.

Police said investigation is on and efforts are being made to nab the miscreants involved in the crime.