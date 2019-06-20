Home States Odisha

STF arrests three including gangster Tito’s brothers in Odisha's Kendrapara

The criminals were wanted for their involvement in several crimes including murder, attempted murder,  tender fixing, robbery and extortion in Kendrapara district.

Published: 20th June 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Gangster Tito

Gangster Tito

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested three criminals including two brothers of notorious gangster Usman Ali alias Tito from Dilarapur locality in Kendrapara town.

Crime Branch SP Prasant Kumar Bhoi said Tito’s brothers Syed G Babu and Syed Chito along with Sk Muna were arrested from the gangster’s residence in Dilarapur.

They were wanted for their involvement in several crimes including murder, attempted murder,  tender fixing, robbery and extortion in Kendrapara district and its nearby areas. 

ALSO READ: Gangster Tito's aide hurt in gunfight

Tito was arrested after an encounter on June 30 last year by the STF.

Earlier, officials during investigation had found that some Government officials had extended undue favour to Tito by misusing their official position.

The officials of Special Cell of State Vigilance department had also seized several incriminating documents from the offices of  Irrigation department,  district sub-registrar, civil supply office, rural works division, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation(RWSS),  Roads and Buildings and a  private bank at Kendrapara in this regard.  

 “We came to know that some officials had leased out river beds to the gangster and his associates for sand mining in violation of norms. We are investigating the irregularities. Letters have been issued to the tehsildars of  Kendrapara, Mahakalapada,  Pattamundai, Garadpur and Marsaghai blocks of Kendrapara district and Dharmasala and  Balichandrapur blocks of Jajpur district to provide us all the information and documents relating to the tendering process of sand lease,”  added Bhoi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Kendrapara Gangster Tito STF
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp