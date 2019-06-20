STF arrests three including gangster Tito’s brothers in Odisha's Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested three criminals including two brothers of notorious gangster Usman Ali alias Tito from Dilarapur locality in Kendrapara town.

Crime Branch SP Prasant Kumar Bhoi said Tito’s brothers Syed G Babu and Syed Chito along with Sk Muna were arrested from the gangster’s residence in Dilarapur.

They were wanted for their involvement in several crimes including murder, attempted murder, tender fixing, robbery and extortion in Kendrapara district and its nearby areas.

Tito was arrested after an encounter on June 30 last year by the STF.

Earlier, officials during investigation had found that some Government officials had extended undue favour to Tito by misusing their official position.

The officials of Special Cell of State Vigilance department had also seized several incriminating documents from the offices of Irrigation department, district sub-registrar, civil supply office, rural works division, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation(RWSS), Roads and Buildings and a private bank at Kendrapara in this regard.

“We came to know that some officials had leased out river beds to the gangster and his associates for sand mining in violation of norms. We are investigating the irregularities. Letters have been issued to the tehsildars of Kendrapara, Mahakalapada, Pattamundai, Garadpur and Marsaghai blocks of Kendrapara district and Dharmasala and Balichandrapur blocks of Jajpur district to provide us all the information and documents relating to the tendering process of sand lease,” added Bhoi.