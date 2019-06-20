Home States Odisha

Three drug peddlers arrested in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

About 4.73 gm of brown sugar was seized from the drug peddlers arrested by Jagatsinghpur police on June 19.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With a widening customer base of contraband items like brown sugar and a thriving drug peddling scenario in the region, police have arrested three persons involved in the trade.

The arrest was made under Jagatsinghpur police limits on June 19.

A raid was conducted by IIC Rajani Kant Samal. The accused are Chandan Mallick, Jitan Mallick and Jagnaath Mohanty.

About 4.73 gm of brown sugar was seized from them.

According to sources, increased supply of brown sugar has also found its way to Kujang, Paradip and other adjoining areas.

“Brown sugar trade is done in an extremely discreet manner. Most buyers are students from middle-class and affluent families. Cigarette packets are used to deliver ganja and brown sugar. This has made it difficult for the police to unearth the racket,” they said.

The trade being lucrative and the profit margin being almost thrice the procurement price, the nexus has only been getting stronger. 

