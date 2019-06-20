Uncertainty looms over Sambalpur’s second Ring road 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Uncertainty looms large over the second ring road project in Sambalpur town.

Inordinately delayed, the project continues to be stuck in the tangle of land allocation. The second ring road of around 14 km, supposed to connect Chaurpur to Guhiratikra in Burla, was planned to be constructed in three phases.

While, the project should have reached the second phase by now, the first phase of around 3.5 kilometres from Chaurpur to Mundoghat is yet to be started.

Following, the detailed project report submitted by the Public Works Department, tenders were invited for the construction of the first phase and subsequent formalities were executed in November last year.

During the period, the land allocation process was underway.

However, there was no visible development due to problem in acquisition of land as a major portion of the road was planned to be constructed on private land for which the owners had demanded more than the rate fixed by the Government.

As per records, nearly 41.78 acres of land belonging to 62 people, most of them farmers from Chaurpur, Barhakuni and Mundoghat is required for the project.

When the District Compensation Advisory Committee failed to negotiate the rates with the landowners, the State Government had to intervene to fix the rate.

But soon afterwards, the lawyer’s stir over demand for permanent High Court bench in the town led to closure of offices in November last year.

After the strike was called off on February 19, enforcement of Model Code of Conduct for General Elections further delayed the project.

Meanwhile, the private construction company which was given the tender at Rs 7 crore for the construction of ring road in the first phase is yet to start the work due to non-allotment of land.

PWD sources said that the dispute over lands has now been resolved but the file has not been passed on to the land acquisition office from yet.

The road is aimed at providing better connectivity between Sambalpur and Burla and villages in between as well as boost tourism in the nearby areas of Hirakud Dam, Ghanteswari Temple and Chiplima.