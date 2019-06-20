Home States Odisha

Uncertainty looms over Sambalpur’s second Ring road 

The second ring road of around 14 km, supposed to connect Chaurpur to Guhiratikra in Burla, was planned to be constructed in three phases.

Published: 20th June 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Existing Ring road of Sambalpur

Existing Ring road of Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Uncertainty looms large over the second ring road project in Sambalpur town. 

Inordinately delayed, the project continues to be stuck in the tangle of land allocation. The second ring road of around 14 km, supposed to connect Chaurpur to Guhiratikra in Burla, was planned to be constructed in three phases.

While, the project should have reached the second phase by now, the first phase of around 3.5 kilometres from Chaurpur to Mundoghat is yet to be started.

ALSO READ: ‘We’ squad brings down eve-teasing in Odisha's Sambalpur

Following, the detailed project report submitted by the Public Works Department, tenders were invited for the construction of the first phase and subsequent formalities were executed in November last year.

During the period, the land allocation process was underway. 

However, there was no visible development due to problem in acquisition of land as a major portion of the road was planned to be constructed on private land for which the owners had demanded more than the rate fixed by the Government. 

As per records, nearly 41.78 acres of land belonging to 62 people, most of them farmers from Chaurpur, Barhakuni and Mundoghat is required for the project.

When the District Compensation Advisory Committee failed to negotiate the rates with the landowners, the State Government had to intervene to fix the rate. 

But soon afterwards, the lawyer’s stir over demand for permanent High Court bench in the town led to closure of offices in November last year.

After the strike was called off on February 19, enforcement of Model Code of Conduct for General Elections further delayed the project.

Meanwhile, the private construction company which was given the tender at Rs 7 crore for the construction of ring road in the first phase is yet to start the work due to non-allotment of land. 

PWD sources said that the dispute over lands has now been resolved but the file has not been passed on to the land acquisition office from yet. 

The road is aimed at providing better connectivity between Sambalpur and Burla and villages in between as well as boost tourism in the nearby areas of Hirakud Dam, Ghanteswari Temple and Chiplima. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Sambalpur Sambalpur ring road Sambalpur second ring road
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp