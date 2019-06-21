Home States Odisha

After co-worker's death, Bhubaneswari coal mine workers demand Rs one crore compensation

Tension ran high at Bhubaneswari coal mine here after a 44-year-old contractual worker was electrocuted.

Published: 21st June 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 11:05 AM

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Tension ran high at Bhubaneswari coal mine here after a 44-year-old contractual worker was electrocuted on Thursday.

Irate workers stopped work and staged a demonstration demanding compensation of Rs one crore for the kin of the deceased, Mitu Bhukta. 

Mitu, a native of Rakash Bahal village under Talcher police limits was employed in the MCL-owned mine by a private agency and was doing repairing work on a pole when he suffered electric shock and fell down.

He died on the spot.

Later, irate workers rushed to the spot and staged a demonstration keeping the body on the road.

They demanded a hefty amount of Rs one crore compensation - Rs 50 lakh from MCL and Rs 50 lakh from the agency - besides job to one of the deceased’s family members.

They alleged that there were no safety measures for the workers.

Tension prevailed for several hours as MCL refused to provide the compensation amount demanded by the agitators.

Three platoons of the police force were deployed to maintain law and order. 

