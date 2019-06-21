Home States Odisha

Biju Janata Dal asks aspirational leaders to wait till April 2020

There will be four more vacancies in the Rajya Sabha next year, the BJD leadership is likely to ask these leaders to wait till April 2020.

Biju Janata Dal leader Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Rehabilitation of the aspiring leaders has emerged as the biggest challenge before the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) with only three Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs now. Sources said as there will be four more vacancies in the Rajya Sabha next year, the BJD leadership is likely to ask these leaders to wait till April, 2020.

Three Rajya Sabha members, Ranjib Biswal of Congress and Sarojini Hembrum and Narendra Kumar Swain of BJD will retire on April 2, 2020. Besides, election to the vacant seat of Anubhav Mohanty, who was elected from the Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency in the recently concluded general elections, is also likely to be held along with these three seats.

However, as there is a long list of aspirants who have been either defeated in elections or denied tickets, the BJD leadership will have to accommodate them in some other organisations including public sector undertakings, State Planning Board and the Western Odisha Western Development Council (WODC).

The tenure of Kishore Kumar Mohanty as the chairman of the WODC was completed on June 18, 2019. Mohanty was elected on a BJD ticket from the Brajrajnagar Assembly constituency in the recently concluded elections. Names of several leaders from western Odisha are doing the rounds as Mohanty’s replacement.

Those who are in the race include Nalini Kanta Pradhan, Kaliesh Singhdeo, Raseswari Panigrahy, Anup Sai, Prabhas Singh, Nagendra Pradhan and Jogesh Singh. While Pradhan and Singhdeo were defeated from Sambalpur and Balangir Lok Sabha seats, Panigrahy and Singh lost from Sambalpur and Sundargarh Assembly seats this time. Sai was denied a ticket in the polls. Former Lok Sabha members from Sambalpur and Bargarh Nagendra Pradhan and Prabhas Singh and Anup Sai were also denied tickets.

Besides, several heavyweights from coastal districts including former ministers Maheswar Mohanty, Sanjay Dasburma and senior leader Debasis Samantray were defeated in the elections.

However, former member from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat Prasanna Patsani and former BJD MLA from Berhampur Ramesh Chandra Chaupatnaik are on the top of the list waiting to be rehabilitated as they were assured of berths in the Upper House by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik before the polls.

Sources in the ruling BJD, however, maintained that there has been no official discussion on Rajya Sabha candidates so far. They maintained that the party supremo is likely to announce the candidates in next couple of days.

Jostle for posts

3 seats up for grabs now4 more vacancies to come up next year
Nalini Kanta Pradhan, Kaliesh Singhdeo, Raseswari Panigrahy, Anup Sai, Prabhas Singh, Nagendra Pradhan and Jogesh Singh in the race
Prasanna Patsani and Ramesh Chandra Chaupatnaik top the list
Party president likely to announce the candidates in next couple of days

