Council of Ministers approves Odisha's annual budget for 2019-20

The annual budget for 2019-20 was approved by the Council of Ministers at a meeting presided by the Chief Minister at the Secretariat here on Thursday.

Odisha Assembly

An image of Odisha Assembly used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The annual budget of the State for 2019-20 is likely to be around Rs 1.39 lakh crore because of the increase in the expenditure for several welfare schemes including Kalia. Besides, there is likely to be more allocation under Mission Shakti because of the promises made by Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik before the elections to focus on empowering women.

The annual budget for 2019-20 was approved by the Council of Ministers at a meeting presided by the Chief Minister at the Secretariat here on Thursday. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the budget in the Assembly on June 28.

There was, however, no official briefing on the state budget after the meeting. Besides Mission Shakti, other flagship schemes of the State Government include the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) and the pucca ghar yojana and allocations for these schemes are likely to increase in the budget.

With farm sector distress becoming a major issue, allocation in the agriculture budget is also likely to go up. The State Government is presenting a separate agriculture budget since 2013-14. The first agriculture budget had an outlay of Rs 7162 crore and it is likely to go up to Rs 20,000 crore in 2019-20. As the State Government has targeted to enhance the number of beneficiaries under Kalia to 75 lakh, the allocation under the scheme is likely to go up manifold.

However, the growing debt burden remains a cause for worry. The debt burden which was Rs 87,000 crore by the end of 2018-19, is estimated to go up to Rs 1,03,000 crore by March, 2020. However, there is some consolation from the fact that the State’s revenue generation has showed an upward trend by end of May, 2019 marking a growth rate of around 19 per cent over corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Council of Ministers okays budget

The State Government had presented a vote-on-account of Rs 56,921 crore on February 7, 2019 because of the general elections with an allocation of Rs 4,461 crore for Kalia, the scheme launched for the welfare of the farmers. However, it remains to be seen whether the Government spells out some new ways to generate more revenue in view of the increasing expenditure. The Government had presented a budget of Rs 1,20,028 crore in 2018-19.

