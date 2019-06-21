Despite government order, revenue officials fail to evict encroachments by self-styled Godmen 

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Despite State Government order, revenue officials have failed to evict encroachments by self-styled Godmen over 104 acres of land in the district.

With growing concerns over taking over of Government land for construction of unauthorised ashrams, the Revenue department in 2015 had directed all the tehsildars of the State to identify such encroachments and evict them.

Accordingly, the district administration had identified 104 acres of encroached land by around 15 self-styled Godmen in all eight tehsils.

This apart, 86 encroachment cases under the Orissa Public Land Encroachments Act, 1972 were filed against them. The district administration had also submitted a list of encroached land to the Government and RDC (Central Division) for necessary action.

But no step has been taken so far.

Locals alleged that the lower rung revenue officials are helpless as seniors including tehsildars are not showing their interest to evict the encroachers after fixation of eviction date due to pressure from influential people and ruling party leaders, they said.

Under the Orissa Public Land Encroachments Act, all unauthorised Government land should be freed from encroachers within the fixed time frame. Tehsildars should serve show cause notices within 15 days of registration of case and 30 days notice for eviction. Within 45 days of registration of case, eviction should be conducted.

Meanwhile, some traders in construction business have encroached Government land and roads including National Highway and State Highway to store their materials such as sand, bricks and chips. Such stored materials have been located at Purohitpur, Taradapada, Dedsardeulii, Sanra, Nalibar, Chapda, Cuttack-Nuagaon National Highway and Paradip-Cuttack State Highway.

The loading and unloading of such materials by parking vehicles on the roads has led to traffic congestion as well. The district officials have been aware of the encroachment resulting in traffic jam but have not taken any steps for their eviction, alleged a local Siba Charan Nayak.