Elderly woman trampled to death by jumbo in Odisha

The deceased, 60-year-old Saibani Singh and her 22-year-old daughter Saraswati Singh were asleep when they were attacked by the elephant which had sneaked into the village in search of food.

Published: 21st June 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka_elephant_Ranga

For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  An elderly woman was trampled to death and her daughter sustained critical injuries after an attack by an elephant at Haladipada village in Betnoti forest range on Wednesday night.

The deceased, 60-year-old Saibani Singh and her 22-year-old daughter Saraswati Singh were asleep when they were attacked by the elephant which had sneaked into the village from Jharkhand in search of food.

While Saibani died on the spot, Saraswati was rushed to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada.
Forest department officials along with police reached the spot. Baripada DFO Swayam Mallick said compensation will be given to the next of kin of the deceased. 

Sources said an elephant herd had sneaked into Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary in Balasore 10 days ago. The herd then strayed into Mayurbhanj district after creating mayhem in Kuldiha and its nearby areas. 

TAGS
Odisha wildlife conflict Odisha
