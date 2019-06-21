Home States Odisha

‘Harassed’ woman scribe knocks Odisha CM’s door

Airport police station officers said as Chief Minister was not in his residence and it was raining in the morning, Acharya was taken to Commissionerate Police’s grievance cell in Cuttack.

BHUBANESWAR:  A woman journalist, who has accused Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty of misbehaving with her, reached Naveen Niwas here on Thursday morning seeking the Chief Minister’s intervention into the matter. The woman, Sasmita Acharya, was however whisked away by police personnel on duty as the Chief Minister was reportedly not present.

Airport police station officers said as Chief Minister was not in his residence and it was raining in the morning, Acharya was taken to Commissionerate Police’s grievance cell in Cuttack. “Anubhav’s brother, Anuprash, used to misbehave with me when I was doing internship with a regional newspaper in Cuttack. I will come again to meet the Chief Minister,” said Acharya.

After discussing the matter with her husband, the 29-year-old woman from Jhanjirmangala had gone to meet Anubhav in his house on June 12 night to draw the actor turned- politician attention to her plight.

