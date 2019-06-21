Home States Odisha

Horticulture institute remains locked for four years due to lack of qualified staff in Odisha

No programmes are being offered at the Horticulture Training Institute at Kalinga, which was established in 2010 at a cost of Rs 7 crore.

Published: 21st June 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 12:37 PM

horticulture

For representational purposes (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: The Horticulture Training Institute at Kalinga in G Udayagiri block has remained locked for the last four years owing to absence of qualified faculty. No programmes are being offered at the institute, which was established in 2010 at a cost of Rs 7 crore, said Deputy Director of Horticulture Manoj Das.

Spread over five acres, the institute has separate hostels for boys and girls. For the first two to three years of its inception, classes were conducted smoothly at the institute where the students were given stipend during the training period.

However, the teaching staff were transferred to other places. Classes are no longer being held at the institute. A peon and a clerk are the only ones posted there. Das said the authorities concerned have been apprised of the state of affairs. 

TAGS
Odisha Odisha Horticulture Horticulture Training Institute Horticulture
