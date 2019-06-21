Ministry of Home Affairs to send Vivek Bharadwaj-led team to visit Odisha's Puri

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 11-member Central team led by Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Vivek Bharadwaj will visit Puri on Friday to assess the damage caused by cyclone Fani that ravaged the State’s coastal districts on May 3.

The team will make on the spot assessment in the affected areas and also meet Puri Collector in the afternoon. The team will meet senior State Government officials, including Chief Secretary AP Padhi in the Secretariat.

Official sources said the team will submit its report to the Centre after the visit.

The State Government has assessed the loss by Fani at Rs 9,336 crore.

It has sought the assistance of Rs 5,227.68 crore for undertaking reconstruction and restoration measures..