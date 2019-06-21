Home States Odisha

Monsoon advances, expect rains in next 24 hours in Odisha

The cyclonic circulation which had formed in the Bay of Bengal has become more organised as it gathered strength in past 24 hours.

Published: 21st June 2019 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Conditions are favourable for advancement of southwest monsoon into some parts of Odisha in the next 24 hours. A bulletin of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Thursday stated that under the influence of cyclonic circulation over east-central and adjoining north-east Bay of Bengal, a low pressure has formed over north-east Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood.

“Monsoon circulation has strengthened and under the influence of the system, it is expected that southwest monsoon will advance into some parts of Odisha in the next 24 hours,” Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activities is expected to occur at most places in the State on Friday. “Rainfall activity will increase in the State from Friday and most places are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall during the same period,” Biswas added. Heavy to very heavy rainfall might occur at isolated places in Khurda, Puri, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts on Friday.

One or two places in Cuttack, Kendrapara, Nayagarh, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Gajapati and Koraput districts might witness heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. Private weather forecaster Skymet said the cyclonic circulation which had formed in the Bay of Bengal has become more organised as it gathered strength in past 24 hours.

Moreover, cloud configuration and satellite imagery suggests that the system has already become a low pressure area and lies in the northern parts of Bay of Bengal off Odisha and West Bengal coast.

The system is likely to have some movement and cross over being partly over land and partly over sea by Friday as a low pressure area. The system may even become well marked during this time.

“Monsoon has not made a headway as it usually does by this time. Coastal parts are witnessing rains but interior regions have not seen any rainfall activity. However, this system will not only bring rains but also result in monsoon arrival in interiors and cover Odisha,” Skymet said.

