No money for fuel, 108 ambulances stranded in Odisha

An ambulance staffer said the balance in petro card supplied to them was exhausted due to which the filling station owner refused to give fuel.

Published: 21st June 2019 12:20 PM

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : Patients faced a harrowing time across the district on Thursday as 108 ambulances stopped operating over lack of money for refuelling. While the ambulances went off roads, the private company, which has been tasked with running the service, claimed it had no money for fuel.

The 108 ambulance service, which was launched in 2008, has a fleet of seven vehicles run by Ziqitza Health Care Limited.

An ambulance staffer said the balance in petro card supplied to them was exhausted due to which the filling station owner refused to give fuel. The ambulances stopped running as they had not been refuelled, he said.Without fuel, the ambulances were seen stranded at different places in the district headquarters town.

As the ambulance staff were unable to attend the calls of patients, emergency health service in remote Podia, Motu and MV-79 areas of the district was paralysed. The worst hit were critical patients of remote areas who could not be shifted for treatment in the absence of ambulances.

Sources here cited shortage of funds as the reason behind disruption in the 108 ambulance services. “We have informed the Cluster leader of the company to settle the issue. But he is yet to respond,” said an ambulance staffer.

Surprisingly, while patients suffered in the absence of the ambulance service, Chief District Medical Officer Ajit Kumar Mohanty said he was not aware of the situation. “I am in Bhubaneswar to attend a conference. I don’t know anything about the matter,” he said.

On the other hand, authorities of the ambulance service claimed that card swipe machine at the filling station in Malkangiri town was not working due to which the outstanding dues could not be paid. “We have cleared the amount and the vehicles have been refuelled. The situation is normal now,” said a statement released by the authorities.

