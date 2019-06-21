Home States Odisha

Odisha Minister Sudam Marndi says he is god, faces backlash

The Minister’s statement, which is being widely circulated on social media, has irked the servitors of Haribaldev Jew temple at Baripada.

Published: 21st June 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi, who in a meeting here on Wednesday, equated himself to Badam, the Goddess of Bathodi community and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as Lord Jagannath, has kicked up a storm.

The Minister’s statement, which is being widely circulated on social media, has irked the servitors of Haribaldev Jew temple at Baripada and people from all walks of life.

Marndi, in a meeting on Wednesday had said the servitors who had set out on a padyatra from Baripada to Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar seeking fulfilment of their eight-point charter of demands, should have met him first. Marndi had said the padyatra by the servitors, which was called off later, has no meaning as they should put forth their grievances in front of Goddess Badam and then take it to Lord Jagannath.

The Bangiriposi legislator implied that the servitors should have met him first as he is their elected leader and if it is not taken care of, then take it to the Chief Minister. Servitors of Haribaldev Jew temple Kameswar Tripathy and Arun Mishra protested Marndi’s statement and said he will be punished by Lord Jagannath for this. Baripada MLA Prakash Soren too lashed out at the Minister and said he has become arrogant.

BJP district president Krushna Chandra Mohapatra termed Marndi’s statement as shameful. He said the demands of the servitors are justified and genuine and they had started the padyatra as the local leaders could not address the issues pertaining to the temple.

He said the servitors were assured by the Chief Minister that he will meet them after elections and it is now upto Marndi as their local representative, to resolve the issues. District Congress president Hemanta Das said Marndi, who has been a Minister in the BJD Government twice, has become arrogant.

He said the Minister’s failure to address the problems of the servitors and equating himself to Goddess Badam is unfortunate. JMM leader Kalinga Keshari Jena said such statement by a leader of Marndi’s stature is unfortunate and he is not fit to be a Minister. Meanwhile, despite repeated attempts, the Minister could not be contacted for his reaction on the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Minister Sudam Marndi
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp