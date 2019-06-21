Odisha women hit streets against liquor sale

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A large number of women and children on Thursday blocked Rajnagar - Talachua road demanding closure of a liquor shop at Jarimula Bazaar.

Traffic was completely paralysed on the route as the agitators staged road blockade for around four hours.

Sagarika Behera of Jarimula village said while the Government is thirsty for revenue, many families are getting ruined due to alcohol abuse.

She alleged involvement of ruling party leaders in the liquor business in the locality.

Many local youths have turned alcohol addicts and are wasting substantial part of their earnings on liquor. Alcohol has destroyed many families who mostly depend on farming, said another agitator Nandini Jena.

“Earlier, we had requested the local authorities not to allow opening of any liquor shop in the area. However, despite our protest, a liquor shop was opened in our village,” said another agitator Baijayanti Das.

The agitation evoked a spontaneous response as other villagers of Jarimula and passersby joined the protest.

Many students also supported the move of the women to oppose the liquor shop. Members of women self-help groups (SHGs) criticised the decision of the Government to open more liquor shops in rural areas. “The move will ruin many poor families.

Recently, we chalked out plans to forcefully shut down liquor shops in the area”, said Gitanjali Behera, a leader of SHG.

The unchecked flow of liquor has led to a spurt in anti-social activities in rural areas. Drunkards are constantly harassing people after nightfall and creating nuisance at public places.

Police, meanwhile, seem to have turned a blind eye to this menace, alleged Behera.

Rajnagar IIC Tapan Kumar Nayak said police rushed to the protest site and managed to convince the agitators to withdraw the blockade. Security has been tightened in the village and nearby areas to check any law and order situation.

