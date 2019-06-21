Home States Odisha

Online +3 admission to start from June 24 in Odisha

The Higher Education Department issued notification for e-admission to Plus III courses in various degree and autonomous colleges in the State for 2019-20 session.

Published: 21st June 2019 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 11:37 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Higher Education Department on Thursday issued notification for e-admission to Plus III courses in various degree and autonomous colleges in the State for 2019-20 session.

As per the notification, students have to register to the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) for applying degree application online. The Common Application Form (CAF) will be available online from 11 am on June 24 and the last date of applying is July 8. 

The form can be downloaded from www.dheodisha.gov.in or www.samsodisha.gov.in. 

The last date for submission of print copy of online applied CAF along with supporting documents at any Degree SAMS Resource Centre, if not validated online, is till 5 pm on July 11. 

The first selection merit list will be published at 11 am on July 18. Online deposit of admission fees by students selected in the first phase will be done between July 18 and July 21.

Similarly, the second selection merit list will be out at 5 pm on August 5. Students can deposit fees for online admission between August 5 and August 8 till 5 pm. However, the spot selection merit list will be published at 11 am on August 14. The registration of students for spot admission will begin on August 16 and continue till 5 pm on August 17. Selected students can deposit fees online between August 19 and August 21 for spot admission. 

Application forms
CAF will be available online from 11 am on June 24 and the last date of applying is July 8 
Last date for submission of print copy of online applied CAF along with supporting documents is July 11 till 5 pm

