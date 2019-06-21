Paschim Odisha Dalit Surakshya Parishad seeks Rajya Sabha berth for Padma Shri Jitendra Haripal

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A western Odisha-based organisation, Paschim Odisha Dalit Surakshya Parishad, has urged the three major political parties, BJD, BJP and Congress, to send Padma Shri awardee Jitendra Haripal, the voice behind the evergreen Sambalpuri folk song ‘Rangbati,’ to Rajya Sabha.

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, chief advisor of the organisation Nihal Singh said Haripal has devoted his entire life to enrichment of Sambalpuri art, culture and music. People of Western Odisha would feel honoured if Haripal, whose Rangabati song has given special recognition to Sambalpuri music, is sent to the Rajya Sabha.

He said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had contested and won from Bijepur Assembly segment with the promise to develop Western Odisha. However, his resignation has caused resentment among people of the region.

Meanwhile, Haripal said if all political parties extend their support, he would be interested in representing the region in Rajya Sabha. The prolific artiste said if he is elected, he would work for the development of Western Odisha.