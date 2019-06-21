Protest in Odisha over Baripada Municipality's eviction drive

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Alleged discrepancies in the eviction drive, being conducted by Baripada Municipality to clear encroachments in the town, has led to discontent among residents and traders.

The first phase of the eviction drive was carried out by the civic body from Biju Patnaik Golei to District Headquarters Chowk on Thursday.

Locals alleged that the civic body did not carry out the eviction properly as encroachments on roadside, illegal hoardings and shops were spared. They said even as big shops were spared by the municipality, the smaller ones were demolished.

Several traders demanded demarcation of the areas in the town again so that the encroachers can be identified.

The eviction drive was launched after the district administration, police and municipality authorities in a recent meeting decided to promote road safety measures and resolve parking problems in the town. It was planned to carry out the drive in a phased manner.

Additional SP Abhimanyu Nayak said the eviction drive will continue as lack of parking space is a major problem in the town. He said awareness should be created on traffic rules among people.

Nayak said lack of adequate space for vehicles on the town’s roads due to encroachment has resulted in a large number of mishaps.

He said the issues raised by the traders will be kept in mind during the next eviction drive on Friday.