Home States Odisha

Rajnagar on the boil after former Odisha CM Biju's statue vandalised

The BJD supporters blocked the road at Rajnagar demanding swift action against the miscreants, who damaged the statue.

Published: 21st June 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

The desecrated statue of Biju Patnaik.

The desecrated statue of Biju Patnaik. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Tension prevailed in Rajnagar area after unidentified miscreants decapitated a statue of the former chief minister and legendary leader Biju Patnaik at Trinath Bazaar near Hansua river here on Wednesday evening. 

The incident evoked strong criticism from the public and BJD. The statue was installed in 2013.

On Thursday, locals and BJD supporters staged a protest at Rajnagar, Pattamundai, Kendrapara and a few other places over the incident.

The agitators also blocked the road at Rajnagar demanding swift action against the miscreants, who damaged the statue. Jayaram Rout, a local, said, “We suspect it to be  the handiwork of some drunkards as locals had recently rebuked them for consuming liquor near the statue.”

Later in the day, president of Rajnagar block BJD Ashok Padhiari filed an FIR in Rajnagar police station demanding stern action against the miscreants involved in the incident.

Acting on the FIR, police visited Trinath Bazaar for investigation. Rajnagar IIC Tapan Kumar Nayak said a case under relevant Sections of the IPC has been registered.

Investigation is on and the culprits will be nabbed soon, he said. Security has been tightened in Rajnagar and nearby areas after the incident.

